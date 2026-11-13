Germany's Merz asks Trump for 'no surprises' from Putin talks

​German ​Chancellor Friedrich Merz ‌on Friday ​pleaded for US President ‌Donald Trump to create no surprises during expected talks about ‌Ukraine next week with Russian ‌President Vladimir Putin in China. "Some here in Dublin fear ⁠this ​could ⁠turn into a 'second Anchorage moment'," said ⁠Merz on the sidelines ​of a meeting of EU leaders.

"I ⁠therefore want to state ⁠our ​message to the United States very clearly: please, ⁠no surprises. Continue to play ⁠as ⁠part of 'Team Europe' and 'Team Ukraine'."