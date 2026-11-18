Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held meetings with chief executive officers and senior leaders of leading Italian companies in Rome, focusing on investment, technology partnerships and joint ventures. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meetings took place on November 17, 2026, during the minister's official visit to Italy. The talks come as India and Italy take forward their Special Strategic Partnership and work towards a target of EUR 20 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2029.

Goyal met with several corporate heads during the engagement. These included Walter Tosto S.p.A. Managing Director Luca Tosto, Nordimpianti System S.r.l. Chief Executive Officer Gian Piero Gagliardi, and Atitech Chairman Gianni Lettieri. He also held discussions with Magaldi Green Energy Managing Director Letizia Magaldi and Bracco Imaging S.p.A. Chief Executive Officer Fulvio Renoldi Bracco. The talks centered on expanding Italian investments in India, facilitating technology transfer, and forming joint ventures with domestic partners. During the interactions, the Italian firms expressed interest in bringing their technologies to the Indian market. They showed willingness to collaborate with Indian industry across sectors such as manufacturing, aircraft maintenance, thermal energy storage, and pharmaceutical ingredients.

Goyal welcomed the interest shown by the business leaders. He encouraged the firms to partner with Indian industry, specifically pointing to opportunities within India's infrastructure, aviation, and healthcare sectors. To move the discussions forward, both sides identified several actionable steps. These included exploring suitable Indian joint-venture partners and initiating pilot projects. The participants also noted the need to conduct cost-comparison studies and undertake joint studies with Indian institutions to evaluate potential collaborations.

Italy is India's 4th largest trading partner in the EU. The bilateral trade between India and Italy has been growing strongly in the last three years following the economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic. In the year 2025 bilateral trade between India and Italy registered at EUR 14.25 billion. The exports from India to Italy reached EUR 8.55 billion. During 2025, India's imports from Italy were EUR 5.70 billion. The balance of trade remains in India's favour at EUR 2.84 billion. The balance of trade has been in India's favour since 1988. (ANI)