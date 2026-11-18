UBS sees S&P 500 at 8,200 by end-2027 on earnings strength, resilient economy
UBS Global Wealth Management said on Wednesday it expects the S&P 500 index to reach 8,200 by the end of 2027, supported by resilient economic growth and strength in corporate earnings.
The brokerage, however, also noted that lofty earnings expectations and lingering AI-related uncertainties could limit further upside, with market attention shifting to whether the current AI investment cycle can sustain profit growth beyond 2027.