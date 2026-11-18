UBS Global Wealth Management said on Wednesday ​it expects the S&P 500 ​index to reach 8,200 by the ‌end ​of 2027, supported by resilient economic growth and strength in corporate earnings.

The brokerage, however, also noted that lofty ‌earnings expectations and lingering AI-related uncertainties could limit further upside, with market attention shifting to whether the current AI investment cycle can sustain profit growth beyond 2027.