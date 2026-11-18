A cartoon helps a parent finish dinner, a phone distracts an upset toddler, and a video becomes part of bedtime. These familiar moments sit at the centre of research exploring how early screen habits relate to children's development. The findings suggest that the place screens occupy in family routines deserves attention alongside the minutes children spend watching.

The study, "Beyond screen time: how screen use context is associated with developmental outcomes in early childhood," was published in Frontiers in Public Health. Researchers Krisztina Kopcsó, Melinda Pohárnok and Beatrix Lábadi examined screen habits at 18 months and developmental skills at age three. Their research connected greater screen exposure and its use across more everyday situations with less favourable outcomes in several areas of development.

For parents juggling work, chores and an unsettled child, the findings touch on decisions that rarely happen under ideal conditions. A screen can offer breathing room during a demanding day, and understanding those circumstances matters when discussing children's media habits. This study identifies patterns across families, without proving that screens caused developmental difficulties in any individual child.

A closer look at toddlers' everyday screen habits

The researchers used data from 2,569 children in the Cohort'18 Growing Up in Hungary study, with developmental information available for 2,113 children at age three. Mothers reported their children's screen habits and development, giving the team information collected at different stages of early childhood. The analysis considered children's sex, earlier developmental difficulties, mothers' education, partnership status and difficulty covering household expenses.

At 18 months, children averaged about 86 minutes of screen time a day, with 14% reported to have no screen exposure on an average day. Around 38% spent more than an hour using screens, including nearly 19% whose exposure exceeded two hours. Television was the most frequently used device, and about one in five children watched videos on mobile devices daily.

Shared entertainment was reported by 62% of mothers, and 53% allowed screens for developmental purposes. The researchers counted four situations they classified as "non-recommended": during household chores, for soothing or distraction, during meals and at bedtime. These were reported by roughly 54%, 43%, 20% and 12% of mothers, respectively, with nearly three-quarters reporting at least one.

The developmental differences that stood out

At age three, mothers completed the Ages & Stages Questionnaires covering communication, large body movements, hand and finger skills, problem-solving, and personal-social abilities. Children scoring sufficiently below the sample average were classified as being at risk of developmental delay, which is a screening result rather than a clinical diagnosis. The researchers used this approach because suitable Hungarian population cutoffs were unavailable.

Greater screen time at 18 months was associated with later difficulties in communication, fine motor skills, problem-solving and personal-social development. Screen duration showed no clear relationship with gross motor skills, which involve larger movements such as running and climbing. Associations were more consistent at age three than in assessments conducted at 18 months.

Fine motor development showed the clearest pattern, with higher odds of screening risk across every screen-time category compared with no exposure. In the most fully adjusted analysis, those odds were about two to nearly three times higher, including among children reported to have 1–30 minutes of daily exposure. These figures describe group-level odds and cannot establish a harmful threshold or predict an individual child's development.

Accounting for family circumstances weakened several associations, especially for problem-solving and personal-social skills. Including screen-use situations weakened the duration findings further, leaving the fine motor pattern as the most consistent result. Communication findings were less certain overall, with the highest exposure category retaining an association in the final model.

Why meals, soothing and bedtime deserve attention

Children exposed to screens across more of the four situations tended to spend more time using them overall. The researchers examined whether those situations still mattered after accounting for total screen time and other measured differences. Each additional situation was associated with approximately 23% higher odds of fine motor screening risk and 25% higher odds of problem-solving screening risk.

The final analysis found weaker associations with gross motor and personal-social outcomes, and less certain evidence for communication. Additional checks supported the fine motor and problem-solving findings even when researchers removed individual situations from the count. Results for the other developmental areas depended more on which situations remained, making those findings less consistent.

One possible explanation is that screen use can occupy moments children would otherwise spend handling objects, exploring their surroundings or exchanging words and expressions with an adult. Tapping a screen offers a narrower range of physical experiences than building, drawing or playing with everyday objects, and screen-based soothing may reduce opportunities to practise managing feelings with a caregiver. These are explanations discussed by the authors, not mechanisms directly demonstrated by this study.

What families can take from the findings?

The study's strength is its ability to follow children over time and account for earlier developmental difficulties, using data from a nationally representative birth cohort. Its reliance on mothers' reports leaves room for inaccurate estimates, and the researchers could not closely examine content quality, active parental involvement or shared activities away from screens. Data collection overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted assessments and may have changed family routines.

Children showing emerging developmental difficulties may have been offered screens more often, and unmeasured family circumstances could help explain the associations. The analyses explored several outcomes without correcting for multiple comparisons, so individual findings need cautious interpretation. The results cannot establish cause and effect or tell families that a particular number of minutes guarantees safety or harm.

The researchers call for practical support that considers family needs, parental involvement and developmentally appropriate media use. Their discussion encourages attention to shared engagement and the everyday opportunities children have for conversation, play and hands-on discovery. For readers, the useful question is how screens fit into a child's day and what experiences may be getting less room.