VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18: AgrEco PURE, the premium consumer food brand developed and commercially operated by Jaipur-based AgrEco Technologies Private Limited, is introducing a differentiated approach to food transparency through its positioning of “Verifiable Food” and its brand philosophy, “Proof, Not Promises.”

Offering premium coffee and spices, AgrEco PURE seeks to address a growing challenge faced by consumers: distinguishing credible food quality and authenticity claims from unsupported marketing promises. While food packaging frequently uses descriptions such as pure, natural, authentic and premium, consumers may have limited access to independent evidence supporting these statements.

AgrEco PURE has been developed around a simple proposition: consumers should have the opportunity to examine the evidence behind the food they purchase. Making Food Claims Verifiable

AgrEco PURE combines carefully sourced food products with batch-linked laboratory testing and digital traceability information. Its verification framework includes testing for 233 pesticide residues and four heavy metals through NABL-accredited laboratory facilities, with reports linked to relevant product batches.

Consumers can access available verification information through QR codes associated with AgrEco PURE products. The brand’s objective is to move beyond conventional product claims by providing access to documented evidence about testing, origin and product journeys.

Laboratory results are presented in relation to the relevant tests and reporting thresholds, recognizing that scientific verification must be accurate, transparent and appropriately qualified. Premium Coffee and Spices with Documented Provenance

AgrEco PURE’s commercial product portfolio includes specialty coffee and Indian spices, with products such as Naga Coffee, Lakadong Turmeric and Black Pepper representing important offerings. Alongside product quality, aroma, flavour and authenticity, the brand emphasizes the importance of knowing where food originates and how it reaches consumers.

Through its underlying agricultural ecosystem, AgrEco Technologies works with farmers and producer organizations to gather information relevant to cultivation, sourcing and agricultural practices. This provides AgrEco PURE with a foundation for documenting product provenance and building greater visibility across the food supply chain.

The brand believes that premium food should deliver an exceptional consumption experience while allowing customers to examine the information supporting its claims. TrueTrace: The Technology Behind the Promise

AgrEco PURE uses TrueTrace, the proprietary traceability technology developed by AgrEco Technologies Private Limited. TrueTrace enables consumers to access available information about agricultural origin, cultivation activities, harvesting, processing, packaging and batch-linked laboratory verification.

The technology supports the creation of a digital evidence trail connecting food products with their documented journeys. For AgrEco PURE, TrueTrace is an important differentiator that makes the brand’s commitment to transparency more tangible.

Serving the Evidence-Seeking Consumer AgrEco PURE is particularly relevant to quality-conscious consumers who carefully evaluate the food purchased for their households.

The brand recognizes the important role of the household decision-maker—the Kitchen Guardian—who seeks confidence in the quality, authenticity and provenance of everyday food products. Rather than expecting customers to accept marketing statements without question, AgrEco PURE encourages them to examine available product evidence.

Commenting on the brand’s philosophy, Himanshu Singh, Founder and CEO of AgrEco Technologies Private Limited, said: “Consumers deserve more than attractive packaging and promises of purity. With AgrEco PURE, our ambition is to make credible information accessible so that customers can examine the evidence behind what they buy. We want verification to become an integral part of the premium food experience.”

— Himanshu Singh, Founder & CEO, AgrEco Technologies Private Limited Building a Distinctive Food Brand

AgrEco PURE is currently engaged in commercial sales of its coffee and spice products. The company intends to expand the brand’s reach through digital commerce, relevant retail channels and potential international markets.

Its long-term vision is to establish AgrEco PURE as a distinctive identity associated with premium food quality, verifiable information, authenticity and transparency. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)