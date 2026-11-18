Earkart Limited, an India-based hearing healthcare technology company engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of hearing aids and audiology equipment, has completed its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establishment registration and secured active medical device listings across four hearing aid categories. The Company's portfolio covers Prescription Hearing Aids, Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids, Wireless Prescription Hearing Aids and Wireless OTC Hearing Aids, providing a foundation to explore opportunities across the U.S. hearing healthcare market, subject to applicable product-specific regulatory requirements.

According to Emergen Research, the U.S. hearing aids market is estimated to grow from USD 4.65 billion in 2026 to USD 9.57 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The OTC hearing aids market is projected to grow from USD 310.6 million in 2026 to USD 690.8 million by 2035, according to Global Market Insights. The development augments Earkart's Omni business potential and completes its hearing healthcare ecosystem, connecting scientific, full-stack diagnosis with remote hearing aid programming and the offering of earKART-branded hearing aids. The Company intends to offer its hearing aids to U.S. consumers at affordable prices, expanding access to hearing healthcare solutions.

The milestone also strengthens Earkart's international expansion ambitions, with the Company looking to explore partnerships, distribution opportunities and market-entry strategies while leveraging its indigenous product development and manufacturing capabilities. Commenting on the achievement, the management of Earkart Limited stated:

"Completing our U.S. FDA establishment registration and securing active device listings across four hearing aid categories is an important milestone in Earkart's international growth journey. The United States offers significant opportunities for innovative and accessible hearing healthcare solutions. We intend to leverage our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to explore strategic partnerships, distribution arrangements and appropriate market-entry strategies to build a sustainable international business." (ANI)