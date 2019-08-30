Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on positive cues

Cottonseed oil cake prices rose 1.28 percent to Rs 3,237 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as speculators indulged in expanding their holdings in tune with a firm trend at the spot market.

Market players mentioned the rise in cottonseed oil cake futures to the expansion of portfolios by investors.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for September was trading up to Rs 41, or 1.28 percent, at Rs 3,237 per quintal with an open interest of 31,590 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)