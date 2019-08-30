International Development News
PTI Paris
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:31 IST
Airbus says Air AsiaX places USD 5 billion order

Paris, Aug 30 (AFP) Malaysian airline AirAsia X has ordered 42 Airbus aircraft worth a total catalogue price of five billion dollars, Airbus said Friday. The Malaysian carrier has placed a firm order for 12 long-range A330neo planes and 30 medium-range A321XLR models, the European aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

Major purchases are often finalised at a discount to the official catalogue price.(AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
