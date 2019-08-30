Mobile app to send real-life treats, gifts launched in city

Claiming to be the first of its kind in the country, a mobile app which people can use to send real-life treats and gifts to friends, family and colleagues, was launched here on Friday. "The idea of coming out with Hugz app was born when we were working at Hubfly and had instances wherein the employees would go the extra mile like taking US customer calls late in the night or working on the weekend to complete a tight deadline," Hugz co-founder Suprej Venkat was quoted as saying in a press release here.

In instances wherein someone wants to thank another with a treat other than giving them cash or gift vouchers which were felt not as personal as gifting an ice-cream or a movie ticket, this app would be ideal, he said. "Through Hugz, we can now gift a treat of couple of ice-creams to our employees to show that we appreciate the small things that they do and they can redeem the ice- cream at any participating outlet of their choice," Venkat said.

"Thats why we think of Hugz as a kindness app. An app through which people can show kindness by saying thank you, sorry or I miss you," Venkat said. Along with the message, they can attach a treat, he said.

Hugz has signed up with an entertainment company so that users of Hugz can gift cinema tickets that can be redeemed pan-India, the release said adding that talks were on with national food chains as well for a tie-up..

