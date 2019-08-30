SPPL aims to sell over 5 lakh TV units in 2020-21

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which has licence for the global TV brands Kodak and Thomson apart from its own brand SVL, aims to sell around 5 lakh units collectively by 2020-21, said a top company official. The company, which recently invested Rs 150 crore for expansion of its manufacturing capacity, also targets to have a turnover of over Rs 500 crore in the the current financial year.

It is also expanding its sales network of affordable TVs focusing non-metro markets and the rapidly-growing online channels. "We are targeting to sell more than 0.5 million TV sets together all the brands by FY21," said SSPL Director and Chief Executive Officer Avneet Singh Marwah.

The company expects to sell around 4 lakh TVs in the current financial year, he said. Currently, SSPL, which has manufacturing units in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, has capacity to roll out 4,000 units per day in a single shift.

According to its strategy, SSPL is selling TVs under French electronics brand Thomson on Flipkart only, while TVs under its US-based brand Kodak is available both online and offline. While with its own brand SVL, the company is catering the opportunities coming from the low value market of tier-III and IV and below markets, Marwah added.

Currently, 70 per cent sales of the company comes from the top-25 cities, which has a total population of over 10 lakh. However, according to Marwah, a large portion of the firm's sale, around 65 per cent, comes from the online channels.

"Kodak brand TVs are available in 16,000 pin codes in India and is also available with all leading retailers as Croma, Reliance Digital, and More, etc," he added. SSPL on Friday extended product portfolio of its Kodak XPRO series TV by launching 4K TV in 43, 50 and 55 inches, respectively.

According to Marwah, though the TV industry is having muted growth, it is expected to bounce back after the festive season sales. "We are making now the bigger screen size affordable for customers," he said.

The Indian TV market is expected to be around 14 millions units and is dominated by top-three brands Samsung, LG and Sony. These makers are now witnessing intense competition from the new makers who are competing in the entry-level segment and mid-affordable ranges.

