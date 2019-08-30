BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully empowered over 5000 girl children

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust (BTCT) has successfully completed empowerment of over 5000 girl children through various educational initiatives in and around various schools of Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district till date. BTCT in the current financial year is extending its scale by adopting and developing over 100 schools with a targeted impact to over 20,000 girl children.

BRCT has a clear vision to empower ten lakh girl children, by the year 2030 and has a clear strategic plan to achieve this vision. Taking the initiative of educating girls from government schools a step forward, BBG Bangaru Talli Charitable Trust is now envisaging complete adoption of government schools in and around Shadnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Till date, the trust (BTCT) has provided the required infrastructure support, scholarships to girl children to ensure a conducive environment for their studies for 5,000 girls in 31 government schools. As the trust (BTCT) is focusing on the overall development of 20,000 girls in 100 schools this year, it will now take the responsibility of:

* The required infrastructure in all these schools including well-constructed school building and safe playground; clean and separate toilets for girls and boys * Focus on teaching staff support whenever and wherever it is necessary

* Maths and Science lab equipment provision * Help curtail the dropouts of the girl children

* Nutrition and health support * Counselling for parents on the need for girl child education and

* Conduct life skills and career counselling programmes to students "With this 'Complete School Adoption' programme, with the commitment of all the above supports, the achievements of each girl child would be very well certain and encouraged to the fullest extent", shared Mallikarjun Reddy MV, BBG BTCT Managing Trustee.

BBG BTCT ensures class framework by concentrating on computer classes through digital lab and career guidance, help develop Language proficiency through English lab and well-stocked library, encourage arts, provide adequately equipped Science lab and focus on physical education via sports. "In our efforts towards this purposive goal, we at BBG (Building Blocks Group) dedicate a portion of our profits to girl child empowerment through education because only when we allow them to dream, will we help them to turn those dreams into reality. We at Building Blocks group (BBG) strongly believe that empowerment of one daughter means the empowerment of an entire family", said Mallikarjun Reddy MV.

Building Blocks Group (BBG) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is no 1 plotting development company consisting of a family of over one lakh happy customer, associate and employee families with presence in over four countries, seven states and 15 cities of India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

Also Read: School children jostle to shake hands with PM Modi at Red Fort

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)