SpiceJet to introduce non-stop flight on Kolkata-Bangkok

PTI Chennai
Updated: 30-08-2019 17:54 IST
Budget air-carrier SpiceJet will soon introduce a non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok sector and additional frequencies in the domestic sector. The flights would operate daily and are effective from September 25 to October 26, 2019 and from November 5.

The airline will connect Kolkata and Shirdi with a direct flight via Chennai. "We see tremendous potential in the Kolkata-Bangkok sector and our second non-stop flight on this route will offer tremendous boost to the city's connectivity considering it will also connect passengers to and from other Indian cities to Bangkok via Kolkata," SpiceJet Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi said in a statement.

"Our additional frequencies from Kolkata to Bangkok and Chennai have been perfectly timed to meet and support the travel plans during Durga Puja holidays and the upcoming festive season," he said. SpiceJet said it would deploy Boeing 737-800 fleet on these routes..

COUNTRY : India
