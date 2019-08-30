Nexus Malls, part of global investment firm Blackstone which holds retail assets portfolio in India, on Friday said it has roped in Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. The company has nine shopping malls in Mumbai, Pune, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Indore. It has two malls each in Indore and Pune.

Nexus Malls has announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its 'Happyness Ambassador' for its portfolio, the company said in a statement. In 2016, Nexus Malls forayed into Indian retailing and now has a portfolio of 5.3 million square feet of Grade A retail space in the country.

* * *

Ex-Vodafone Idea exec Sandeep Bhargava appointed as Ola Skilling COO * Ride hailing app Ola is learnt to have hired former executive vice president of Vodafone Idea Sandeep Bhargava as chief operating officer of Ola Skilling.

Sources in know of the development said Bhargava has also been given charge to look after the corporate affairs of Ola Skilling. Ola and Bhargava did not comment on the development.

Bhargava has around 37 years of experience in government relations, public policy, sales and business development and has worked in organisations like Hughes, Escorts, Nokia, Microsoft, Vodafone and Vodafone Idea.

* * * Ricoh India appoints Khimji Kunverji and Co as statutory auditors

* Ricoh India on Friday said Khimji Kunverji and Co LLP has been appointed as the statutory auditors of the company, following the resignation of BSR & Co LLP. Earlier this month, Ricoh India had said chartered accountancy firm BSR & Co LLP had expressed its inability to continue as the statutory auditors of the company.

The appointment of Khimji Kunverji and Co LLP will be effective from August 30. This is subject to approval of the members of the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

