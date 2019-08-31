International Development News
PTI Mumbai
Updated: 31-08-2019 14:55 IST
Dead bird on Mumbai airport runway delays two incoming flights Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI)A dead bird on the runway of the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airporton Saturday forced an AirAsia India flight to do a go-around and an IndiGo aircraft to discontinue the approach, an MIAL spokesperson said. The presence of the dead bird on the runway was reported to the ATC bythe pilot of a GoAir flight landing from Delhi, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said.

"The pilot of G8-338 informed ATC of a dead bird on the runway. During the removal of the foreign objective debris (FOD), I5-304 was asked to go-around and 6E224 was asked to discontinue approach," the spokesperson said in a statement. Both flights have since landed after operations on the runway resumed, she added..

COUNTRY : India
