StayWell Hospitality Group to add 600 rooms in India by 2020-end

Japan-based Seibu Group-owned StayWell Hospitality Group is looking to add around 600 rooms to its inventory across India by the end of 2020 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a senior company official said. StayWell Hospitality Group currently has six operational hotels in the country with approximately 600 rooms under its two brands -- Park Regis and Leisure Inn.

The hospitality chain is also planning to bring its five-star luxury brand Prince Akatoki to the country next year. "We plan to double the number of keys in India by end of 2020. We will be adding around 600 keys in the country during this period," StayWell Hospitality Management Regional Managing Director India and Director Development South Asia Rohit Vig told PTI.

The company is also planning to bring the Prince Akatoki brand that reflects visual elements synonymous with Japan, targeting international customers, to India during 2020, he added. "For this premium luxury brand, we are looking at key target cities of Mumbai and Delhi. With the Prince Akatoki brand, we are also looking at the acquisition model. We might acquire an existing operating hotel in one of these key cities," Vig said.

The company so far has been following the asset-light strategy, with all the current operational hotels in India being under the management contract model, he added. StayWell Group is one of the leading hotel management groups in the Asia Pacific.

