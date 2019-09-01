Business highlights

Following are the top business stories till 1900 hours:-

DEL31 BIZ-GST-LD COLLECTIONS GST collections dip below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 cr in Aug

New Delhi: In an apparent sign of economic slowdown, India's GST collections in August dropped to Rs 98,202 crore from over Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the previous month, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

DCM30 BIZ-MARKET-OUTLOOK Macro data, global factors key for markets in holiday-shortened week ahead: Experts

New Delhi: Macroeconomic data points and global trends mainly from the US-China trade conflict would drive the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

DCM8 BIZ-AUTO SALES-MARUTI Maruti reports 33 pc drop in Aug sales at 1,06,413 units

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 32.7 per cent decline in sales at 1,06,413 units in August.

DCM18 BIZ-CNG-PRICE HIKE CNG price in Delhi hiked by 50 paise, third since April

New Delhi: CNG price in Delhi and its suburbs was on Sunday hiked for the third time since April due to rise in input cost following appreciation of US dollar against the rupee.

DCM13 BIZ-AGRI-SOWING Lag in kharif sowing not cause for concern; will recover as planting still underway: Agri Min official

New Delhi: The current lag in area sown to kharif crops especially rice and pulses is not a major cause for concern as sowing is still underway in eastern states and many flood-hit areas, according to a senior agriculture ministry official.

DCM14 BIZ-APPLE-STORES

Apple mulls 2-3 physical, an online retail store in India New Delhi: Apple plans to set up up to three brick-and-mortar outlets in India besides an online store as the iPhone maker looks to further cement its position in one of the world's largest smartphone markets.

DCM10 BIZ-MARUTI-ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Costs making it difficult for EV to make a good value proposition: Maruti New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India, which plans to launch is first electric vehicle (EV) in the country next year, is finding cost of EVs to be prohibitive for mass adoption besides charging infrastructure proving to be a big issue, according to a senior company official.

DCM7 BIZ-AADHAAR-NRI

System to be ready in 3 months to offer Aadhaar to NRIs sans 180 day wait: UIDAI CEO New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said its systems will be ready within three months to offer the facility of issuing Aadhaar cards to NRIs with Indian passports without the mandatory 180 days waiting period, as announced in the Budget.

DCM6 BIZ-FPI-OUTFLOW

FPIs net sellers for second straight month, pull out Rs 5,920 cr in Aug New Delhi: Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 5,920 crore from the Indian capital markets in August even as the government rolled back enhanced surcharge on FPIs last week.

