International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Argentina authorizes central bank to restrict currency purchases - official bulletin

Reuters Buenos Aires
Updated: 01-09-2019 23:14 IST
Argentina authorizes central bank to restrict currency purchases - official bulletin

Image Credit: Flickr

The Argentine government has authorized the central bank to restrict currency purchases, according to a decree published in an official bulletin on Sunday.

The decree includes major exporters, which will need permission from the central bank to access the FX market to purchase foreign currency and make transfers abroad.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Thousands of Hong Kongers brave rain to join anti-government rally

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Argentina
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019