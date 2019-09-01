Argentina authorizes central bank to restrict currency purchases - official bulletin

The Argentine government has authorized the central bank to restrict currency purchases, according to a decree published in an official bulletin on Sunday.

The decree includes major exporters, which will need permission from the central bank to access the FX market to purchase foreign currency and make transfers abroad.

