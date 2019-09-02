Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1800 hours:

DEL37 BIZ-INDUSTRY-GROWTH Eight core sectors growth slows to 2.1 pc in July

New Delhi: Growth of eight core industries dropped to 2.1 per cent in July mainly due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, according to an official data.

DCM3 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India manufacturing PMI drops to 15-month low in Aug

New Delhi: The country's manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August, owing to slower increases in sales, output and employment, a monthly survey said on Monday.

NRG13 HR-FARMERS-LOAN-WAIVER Ahead of polls, Haryana govt waives Rs 4,750 cr of interest, penalty on crop loans

Chandigarh: Ahead of assembly polls, the BJP-led Haryana government on Monday announced Rs 4,750-crore interest and penalty waiver on crop loans taken from cooperative banks, thus benefiting around 10 lakh farmers in the state.

DCM22 BIZ-MARUTI-PRODUCTION Maruti cuts production for 7th straight month in August

New Delhi: Reeling under severe slowdown, Maruti Suzuki India cut its production by 33.99 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country's largest car maker reduced its output.

DCM20 BIZ-SEBI-SAHARA Sebi says Rs 106 cr refunded to Sahara investors; Sahara wants 'idle' money back

New Delhi: More than six years after initiating a Supreme Court-monitored recovery and refund process for an estimated Rs 25,000 crore collected by Sahara group from nearly three crore investors, regulator Sebi has received less than 20,000 claims while two-third of them have been refunded a total amount of Rs 106.10 crore.

DCM17 BIZ-FINMIN-PCA Finance Ministry expects remaining four banks to be out of PCA framework this fiscal

New Delhi: The finance ministry expects the remaining four public sector lenders to be out of the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework with the recent round of capital infusion.

DCM10 BIZ-SIAM Auto industry seeks immediate policy steps as sales continue to plummet

New Delhi: Auto industry body SIAM on Monday sought immediate steps from the government, including reduction in GST rates and initiation of scrappage policy, as sales continued to plummet with passenger vehicle makers witnessing a decline of 30 per cent offtake in August.

DEL23 BIZ-GOLD-CLOSE Gold slips Rs 40 to Rs 39,600 on muted demand

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday inched Rs 40 lower to Rs 39,600 per 10 gram at the bullion market here owing to lower demand from local jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)