2019 IAB New Zealand Digital Advertising Awards held at Auckland Museum

The 2019 IAB New Zealand Digital Advertising Awards were held at Auckland Museum on 29 August and SLICE Digital were delighted to be named as Digital Product of the Year.

Just like the digital advertising sector in New Zealand which is seeing record levels of spend, this was a record year for the IAB New Zealand Digital Advertising Awards. The number of entries in 2019 was more than double on last year, so SLICE Digital was thrilled to beat out the competition.

Gavin Male, founder, and CEO says, "With the awesome year we have had at SLICE Digital it was great to see the industry validating our achievements and the advancement of affiliate marketing in New Zealand. The last year has seen some really exciting new clients join the SLICE affiliate network and start benefiting from the pay for performance model that our platform offers. Forward-thinking clients that are already seeing the benefits of affiliate marketing through SLICE Digital include Kathmandu, OnceIt, Barkers, No 1 Currency, ECCO Shoes and many more."

SLICE Digital has grown to be a leader in affiliate marketing in NZ, with more affiliates and advertisers than any other New Zealand network. Being recognized as the Digital Product of the Year show the value SLICE Digital deliver to our advertising and affiliate partners - and the impact that SLICE has had on New Zealand's digital marketplace.

Male enthuses, "The win is fantastic news for the team at SLICE Digital and affiliate marketing in general. It's really exciting to see affiliate marketing start to get some recognition in New Zealand and it's benefits being harnessed by all types of digital advertisers and publishers who are seeing diminishing returns and increased competition through some of the more established channels like Facebook and Google."