Union Joint Secretaries review progress of livestock and fisheries sectors in J&K

Union Joint Secretaries, who are currently on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday reviewed working of animal and sheep husbandry, and fisheries sectors in the state and assured liberal funding for their promotion. Union Joint Secretary, Cattle and Dairy Development, O P Chaudhary reviewed working of animal and sheep husbandry sectors and implementation of dairy development schemes at a high level meeting in Srinagar, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, the Joint Secretary assured of liberal funding for promotion of livestock sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said. In a separate meeting, the spokesman said, Union Joint Secretary, Fisheries Department, Sagar Mehta reviewed working of fisheries sector and assured facilitating technical cooperation between various known fish producing companies and the state.

Meanwhile, Union Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Upma Chawdhry on Tuesday visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Sports Complex at Katra in Reasi district of Jammu region and took stock of the facilities and interacted with the players receiving specialised coaching at the complex. Chawdhry also visited the holy cave and offered her prayers earlier in the day, officials said.

Accompanied by SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Simrandeep Singh, the Union Secretary took stock of the state-of-the-art facilities put in place by the Shrine Board at the complex for the promotion of sports and games in the area. Singh briefed the Union Secretary that athletics, archery, basketball and shooting are the core games in which specialised coaching and training is being provided to the players at the Sports Complex, while wushu and kabaddi will be included in this category shortly.

He said that various sports events are organised as per an annual calendar. Besides, summer and winter coaching camps as well as various other competitions are also organised.

