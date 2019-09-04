Westpac NZ launches new ATM machine in Murupara

Westpac NZ has opened its new ATM in the town of Murupara, replacing a machine which was stolen in June.

The new ATM is in the shopfront façade of the NZ Credit Union building and offers the same services as the previous machine.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Simon Power, says he's grateful for the patience and support showed by the community.

"We know how important it is for Murupara to have cash services and we've worked with a range of stakeholders, including community leaders and police, to ensure their voices were heard," he says.

"We're also encouraged that locals are willing to work with us to help make the community safer."

The new ATM has a range of features making it more robust against security threats.