The Power Performer OPPO Reno2 Z Set to go on Sale on 6th September

The recently launched OPPO Reno2 Z is all set to go on sale from September 6, 2019, in India. Packed with quad camera, OPPO Reno2 Z is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio P90. Priced at INR 29,990/-, the smartphone will be available across offline stores as well as at online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The OPPO Reno2 Z stands out for its superior 48MP quad-camera setup that provides ultra-clear images. It also features the Ultra Dark Mode for clear night shots even under zero light conditions and Ultra Steady Video for super-stable videos on the go. At the front, the smartphone adorns OPPO's famed 16MP rising camera. The vertical rising front camera module is located at the top center of the phone and can slide out in 0.74s. The Reno2 Z comes with MTK P90 processor which incorporates one of the most powerful AI powerhouses, ensuring a spectacular gaming experience along with enhanced camera capabilities.

The Reno2 Z is available in 8+256GB storage variant for superior performance and will be sporting two exciting colors - Luminous Black and Sky White. The smartphone supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery for uninterrupted user experience. The 6.53 inch AMOLED panoramic screen in Reno2 Z comes with 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass. The smartphone features a seamless, one-piece curved body with rear cameras that remain hidden under the back cover.

Customers pre-booking and buying within the first 3 days of sales can get 10% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI Transactions and Consumer Loans.

During the sales period, customers can avail Zero Down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv and get 5% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI Transactions and Consumer Loans. Jio customers can enjoy 100% additional data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plan with the OPPO Reno2 Z. Vodafone Idea customers get Rs 3,750 Cashback & 250GB additional data with Rs 255 recharge. Airtel users can get double data and unlimited calling with Rs.249 recharge. Customers can also avail an additional 10% on exchange value from Instacash.

Users can also enjoy an additional discount of 3,000 on the exchange of smartphones through Amazon and Flipkart and a 10% instant discount on HDFC Debit card/credit cards and EMI transactions. The device will be available online at No cost EMI for 3,6 & 9 months.

