Coriander futures rise on firm demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 12:38 IST
Coriander traded 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 6,090 per quintal in futures market on Wednesday as participants built fresh positions. Besides, tight stock position due to restricted arrivals from major growing belts also weighed on coriander futures.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for October delivery rose by Rs 35, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 6,090 per quintal with an open interest of 19,840 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to higher demand in physical market against restricted supply from producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

