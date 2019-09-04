Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Aluminium prices on Wednesday edged up by 0.14 per cent to Rs 140.15 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in September contracts edged higher by 20 paise, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 140.15 per kg in a business turnover of 340 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)