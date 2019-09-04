International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran's Rouhani says next nuclear deal breaches will have "extraordinary" effects - TV

Reuters
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:16 IST
Iran's Rouhani says next nuclear deal breaches will have "extraordinary" effects - TV

Iran's next moves to scale back its nuclear commitments will have "extraordinary" effects, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday according to state TV, two days ahead of a deadline set by Tehran for Europe to save a 2015 nuclear deal.

"The third step (in reducing Iran's commitments) will be the most important one and it will have extraordinary effects," Rouhani said, without elaborating. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019