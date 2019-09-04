Iran's next moves to scale back its nuclear commitments will have "extraordinary" effects, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday according to state TV, two days ahead of a deadline set by Tehran for Europe to save a 2015 nuclear deal.

"The third step (in reducing Iran's commitments) will be the most important one and it will have extraordinary effects," Rouhani said, without elaborating. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Andrew Heavens)

