AnBac Advisors : Startup Consultant - the CFO for all your legal and financial needs

AnBac has mentored and provided financial and legal consultancy to 1,000+ startups & SMEs across India and successfully raised capital for 500+ entities in Technology, FMCG, F&B, Education, Skill development, Incubation, Artificial Intelligence and other areas.

According to a recent NASSCOM report, 1,200 startups emerged in 2018 out of which 400 plus expanded globally. These statistics point to the exponential growth potential of startups in India. But in the excitement to start a new business, the founders generally ignore the intricate problems concerning the company like financial and legal issues. To resolve such issues, some passionate and expert startup consultancies come into action to ease up the burden.

AnBac Advisors is among leading Startups and SMEs in India providing top quality solutions, efficient legal structures, yet capturing the real valuation of these Unicorn aspiring companies with the help of in-house team comprising of MBAs, CAs, CFAs, CSs and lawyers who come from a strong legal and financial consultancy background.

The company is disposed of in the endeavour to help startups and SMEs grow their business & help them in achieving the highest level of profitability within the boundaries of legal compliance. Being an integral part of the client's company, AnBac Advisors shoulders wide array of responsibilities from legal and financial advice to Accounting, auditing, valuations, domestic and international taxation and strategic thinking, perfectly fitting into the role of Startup Consultant or almost a Founding partner that helps and regulates every step and decision of the company.

Anuj Bali, the Founder and Chief Advisor of AnBac Advisors, says, "We recently conducted a pilot research study on 250+ startup clients of ours, where it was found that they save 55.44% of their time owing to efficient outsourcing to a one-stop solution like ours. This ultimately leads to better focus on their product enhancement and marketing activities, leading to a 25% rise in their Topline and Valuations. We find this to be a phenomenal value addition to this ecosystem."

AnBac Advisors have assisted 1,000+ startups and SME across India in financial and legal consultancy services and also raised capital for 50+ companies pertaining to Technology, FMCG, F&B, Education, Skill development, Incubation, AI and other sectors. Active in tracking and advocacy of Government Schemes and its stance on Startup sector, the company acts as a catalyst trying to enhance Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission and many more schemes.

They believe in contributing to the nation-building through the provision of strong support to growing and aspiring startups with an expert team, which would otherwise be either difficult to bring under one roof, or financially not feasible given budget constraints of SME or startup. AnBac Advisors enjoy expertise in Forensic Due Diligence as it helps investors of East Asia, US and Indian region to get comfort on the financial and legal compliance of these startups, as nearly 38% to 45% deals fail due to an unfavourable finding in due diligence conducted on these startups and SMEs.