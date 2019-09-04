Group Satellite’s New Project in Goregaon East Receives Overwhelming Response

40 confirmed bookings, over 300 site visits and only a few inventories left of the pre-launch offer within just 10 days

Group Satellite’s pre-launched project Codename Legacy located in the most premium part of Goregaon (East) has recorded a massive response with as many as 40 bookings, over 300 site visits and only a few inventories left of the pre-launch offer within just 10 days. This is in sharp contrast to the current trend of developers only accepting large scale Expression of Interest (EOI) and Letter of Intent (LOI) to show initial buzz which often leads to a large number of cancellations later. Group Satellite has preferred to go against the tide and has taken the market head-on. The project has emerged as the preferred choice for buyers who consider connectivity & surrounding gentry to be an important factor for buying a property.

Today’s home buyers, especially the Millennials, are known to explore various aspects before making property decisions. Goregaon fits the bill perfectly not just in terms of location but also accessibility to the workplace, premium amenities, infrastructure and value for money. Codename Legacy will be officially launched soon.

Codename Legacy offers a single tower of 32 floors with premium apartments that provide the perfect combination of contemporary architecture and comfortable living. Its spacious 1 and 2 BHK units with size ranging between 427 sq.ft. and 710 sq.ft, the Vaastu compliant homes are comfortably priced between Rs 91.5 lakh to Rs 1.52 crore onwards. The project also offers a range of amenities including a Jogging Track, Landscape Garden, Spa, Swimming Pool, Banquet Hall, Yoga/Meditation Area, ample car parking, play areas and a Daycare facility. A designated ‘Star Gazing’ area offers breath-taking views of the dazzling night sky to the residents.

The location of the project is a highlight considering that Goregaon is known to offer ease of transportation to the Mumbai International Airport located only about 9km away. The suburb is already on the Mumbai Metro line which is being constructed from Andheri to Dahisar lessening commuting woes to a great extent. The area is also well connected through NH 8, Western Express Highway, Aarey Road, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Film City Road and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Goregaon is also a vibrant shopping destination with swish malls like Oberoi Mall, The Hub Mall, Citi Centre etc all in the vicinity. Educational institutions in Goregaon include Oberoi International School, Ryan International School, St Xavier’s High School, Vibgyor School, St Thomas, Royal Academy School and many others making the suburb a hub for youngsters as well for astute families looking to invest in homes.

Group Satellite’s other thoughtfully planned projects in Goregaon like Satellite Tower, Satellite Garden and Satellite Royale have helped make Goregaon a dream locality for many home buyers. The new addition Codename Legacy will further carry forward the tradition.

Speaking about Codename Legacy, Mr. Ankur Jain - CEO, Group Satellite said, “Group Satellite has been in the business of developing Mumbai real estate since 1970. We are proud of having successfully delivered over 5 million sq.ft as we inch closer to our 50-year completion in the business. Group Satellite has built landmark projects in Goregaon (E). Codename Legacy will further strengthen our custom of offering comfortable homes in a location that fulfills the residents’ ‘live, work, play’ and other lifestyle needs. Codename Legacy will provide an up-gradation for an existing family’s lifestyle, taking forward their legacy in the same vicinity.”

With over 10 luxurious amenities and a booming location with seamless connectivity, 32 floors, 2 wings and configurations that are intelligently designed, Codename Legacy is all set to redefine the best of living experiences for generations to come.

