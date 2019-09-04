Ashok Leyland shares drop over 4 pc on disappointing August sales

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Wednesday fell over 4 per cent after the company reported a 47 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales in August. The scrip tumbled 4.21 per cent to close at Rs 62.60 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 6.35 per cent to Rs 61.20.

On the NSE, shares went lower by 3.97 per cent to close at Rs 62.75. In terms of traded volume, 28.40 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore units on the NSE during the day.

Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 47 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August. The company had posted sales of 17,386 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

