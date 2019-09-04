Spl focus on attracting Chinese tourists to Kerala at ICTT

Special focus on attracting Chinese tourists to Kerala, in the backdrop of a 20 per cent increase in people from that country travelling abroad, will be the key focus at an international travel conference here this month. The third edition ofInternational Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT)on September 26 and 27 here has been organised by the Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India (ATTOI) in collaboration with the Kerala governments Department of Tourism.

Beijing-based Richard Matuzevich of the World Tourism Cities Federation will address the delegates, comprising tour operators, hoteliers, owners of resorts and homestays, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) companies, software firms, social media marketing companies and bloggers, the organisers said. ICTT 2019 comes in the backdrop of increased travel by the people of China across the globe, event convenor Anish Kumar P K said.

"From what was 13.1 crore in 2017, the projected figure of Chinese tourists abroad is 20 crore next year," he noted about their annual rise of around 20 per cent. The summit, whose final day overlaps with World Tourism Day, will feature 500 delegates and a separate session on wooing the Chinese to India, especially "God's Own Country," the organisers said in a release here.

The two-day event seeks to bring various stakeholders of travel and tourism, including owners of hotels and resorts, online tourism marketing managers and tour operators, onto a single platform. For tour operators, ICTT 2019 can help magnify their business with modern technology and form partnerships with main hotels and resorts around the highlighted tourism terminuses,Anish Kumar said.

ICTT 2019 will also host a session on 'How to do social media tourism promotion to get Chinese tourists?', the organisers said. The inaugural ICTT was held in 2013 and the second edition in 2017 all with idea of meeting the demand and supply of changing business situations even as the tourism community is comprehensively reliant on expertise and modernisation..

