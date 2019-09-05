Finalists in NZ Spatial Excellence Awards announced

Today the finalists in the sixth New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards (NZSEA) were announced. The 2019 Awards received 34 entries from a diverse range of organizations and individuals from around New Zealand. Each entry highlights the different ways spatial technology is being used by business and iwi in areas including road safety, sustainable farming, workplace safety, earthquake recovery, recreation, education, and pest control.

Catherine O'Shaugnessy, head of the NZSEA Judging Panel, says this year's entries continue to prove how valuable spatial technology is to our economy and showcase new ways it can be used.

"The awards are a fantastic way to show the diverse ways spatial technology is being used by business, iwi, and government to plan for the future. This year's entrants highlight the depth of expertise and creativity in using spatial technology to develop vital tools people and businesses are using every day to make decisions for work and play," says Catherine.

"Through the sector's expertise New Zealand businesses, communities, and local and central government can access world-class technologies to learn more about our changing environments. From this we can all make better decisions today, to ensure so our country is more productive and prepared for tomorrow."

The winners for each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 17 October 2019 at Te Papa Tongarewa, Wellington.