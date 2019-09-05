Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Selects Datamatics as its Digital Transformation Partner

MUMBAI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) today announced a strategic technology partnership with Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT and BPM company to transform BIAL into a future-ready digital organization. This involves automating and digitizing more than 170 processes across the organization.

BIAL operates the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), the third busiest airport in India. The collaboration aims to strengthen and streamline BIAL's core processes by digitizing its assets and setting up integrated workflows for seamless flow of information across multiple stakeholders and departments. Datamatics will deliver a comprehensive suite of digital solutions and services enabling the client to set-up a paperless digital office.

Datamatics will implement the Integrated Document Management System (DMS) and Business Process Management (BPM) as a cloud-based solution. This will also help in digitally capturing various data points that could be used in the larger digital transformation initiatives of BIAL.

Commenting on the partnership, Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Development & Strategy Officer, BIAL said, "The BLR Airport is amongst the fastest growing in the world and is an enabler of the tremendous economic growth in the region. As the airport emerges as the Gateway to a new India, the solid experience and strong portfolio of digital solutions that Datamatics brings to the table, will support this growth. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to scale our business and provide a world-class experience to our customers."

Commenting on the deal, Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics said, "BIAL manages one of the busiest international airports in India. Datamatics has a solid track record in the travel, transportation and logistics vertical and has successfully delivered several digital transformation projects across the world over. We are excited to partner with BIAL in their digital transformation journey."

About Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company's portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has a presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and the Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

About Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is a public limited company - formed under The Companies Act - to build, own and operate the Greenfield Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) for a 30-year concession period. BLR Airport is the first Greenfield airport in India to be built as a private-public partnership. Private promoters hold 74% (Fairfax 54% and Siemens Projects Ventures 20%) stake in BIAL, while the government holds the remaining 26% (Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited - 13%, Airport Authority of India - 13%).

The airport began operations in May 2008 and plays a key role in driving the economy of the region - offering a wide air-route network, with over 37 passenger airlines and 12 cargo airlines connecting Bengaluru to the rest of the world. It is currently the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in the Country, having welcomed 33.30 million passengers in FY 2018-19, registering a 23.8% Y-O-Y growth. The BLR Airport is the only airport in the world to have the distinction of receiving accolades from ACI-ASQ for both Arrivals and Departures. For more information log on to www.bengaluruairport.com

Safe Harbour

Some of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. PWR

