Business highlights

DEL8 BIZ-GADKARI-SIAM Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit auto industry: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured the crisis-hit automobile industry of all possible support from the government, including taking up the demand of GST reduction with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

DCM25 BIZ-MAHINDRA-CAPEX M&M defers Rs 1,000-cr capex plan amid slowdown in auto sector

New Delhi: Owing to the slowdown in the automobile industry, Mahindra & Mahindra has deferred its planned capex of around Rs 1,000 crore by a year, which, if not reversed within this fiscal, would lead to more job losses in the sector, the company's MD Pawan Goenka said on Thursday.

DEL31 BIZ-LD STOCKS Indian equities subdued; banking, IT stocks top drag

Mumbai: Indian equities gave up early gains to settle lower on Thursday due to sell-offs mainly in banking stocks after the Reserve Bank directed banks to link interest rates on all new loans with external benchmarks.

DCM27 BIZ-STOCKS-AUTO Auto stocks jump up to 7.8 pc after Gadkari assures support to industry

New Delhi: Automobile stocks jumped up to 7.8 per cent on Thursday after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the crisis-hit industry of all possible support.

DCM26 BIZ-FINE-NEW MOTOR-LAW Violators shell out Rs 1.41 cr in Haryana, Odisha post new Motor Vehicles Act

New Delhi: Post the tightening of regulations for violators of traffic laws, just two states - Haryana and Odisha -- have seen collection of a whopping Rs 1.41 crore through challans in just four days, officials said on Thursday.

DCM23 BIZ-MTNL-SALARY Staff salaries due for 2 mths, trying sincerely to release wages at earliest: MTNL CMD

New Delhi: Cash-strapped MTNL has not been able to pay staff wages for July and August and is making a sincere effort to release at least a portion of the dues at the earliest, a top company official said.

