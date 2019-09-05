Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1805 hours:
DEL8 BIZ-GADKARI-SIAM Govt to provide all possible support to crisis-hit auto industry: Gadkari
New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured the crisis-hit automobile industry of all possible support from the government, including taking up the demand of GST reduction with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
DCM25 BIZ-MAHINDRA-CAPEX M&M defers Rs 1,000-cr capex plan amid slowdown in auto sector
New Delhi: Owing to the slowdown in the automobile industry, Mahindra & Mahindra has deferred its planned capex of around Rs 1,000 crore by a year, which, if not reversed within this fiscal, would lead to more job losses in the sector, the company's MD Pawan Goenka said on Thursday.
DEL31 BIZ-LD STOCKS Indian equities subdued; banking, IT stocks top drag
Mumbai: Indian equities gave up early gains to settle lower on Thursday due to sell-offs mainly in banking stocks after the Reserve Bank directed banks to link interest rates on all new loans with external benchmarks.
DCM27 BIZ-STOCKS-AUTO Auto stocks jump up to 7.8 pc after Gadkari assures support to industry
New Delhi: Automobile stocks jumped up to 7.8 per cent on Thursday after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the crisis-hit industry of all possible support.
DCM26 BIZ-FINE-NEW MOTOR-LAW Violators shell out Rs 1.41 cr in Haryana, Odisha post new Motor Vehicles Act
New Delhi: Post the tightening of regulations for violators of traffic laws, just two states - Haryana and Odisha -- have seen collection of a whopping Rs 1.41 crore through challans in just four days, officials said on Thursday.
DCM23 BIZ-MTNL-SALARY Staff salaries due for 2 mths, trying sincerely to release wages at earliest: MTNL CMD
New Delhi: Cash-strapped MTNL has not been able to pay staff wages for July and August and is making a sincere effort to release at least a portion of the dues at the earliest, a top company official said.
