Merck Foundation partners with National Cancer Institute and Ministry of Higher Education of Egypt to Train African Oncologists

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted a special meeting with Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute, Cairo and African Ambassadors of Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi and Zambia. The meeting was chaired by Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

"The purpose of this important meeting was to discuss the Merck Foundation's Cancer Access Program and to define a process to facilitate the enrollment of the selected African Doctors from their respective countries into the two and half year Master Degree of Medical Oncology at National Cancer Institute, Cairo University," said Dr Rasha Kelej. A special committee consisting of Merck Foundation, Foreign Students Department of Ministry of High Education, Egypt; African Students from five countries and Academic Members of National Cancer Institute, Cairo discussed the challenges and solutions to improve the impact of the program for the next five years.

"More than 20 candidates from more than 12 countries are expected to join this program, annually. We are committed to lead Africa to a better future through shaping the landscape of Cancer care in the continent. My special thanks to Ministry of Higher Education, Egypt; National Cancer Institute and Cairo University for making this meeting a great success," he added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

