WEC 2019: Devdiscourse running Live Discourse on WEC24

In pursuance to its responsibilities as media partner of the WEC24, the Devdiscourse, Discourse on Development, is running Live Discourse on WEC 2019.

Here on Live Discourse, the participants of WEC24 can share their feelings, ideas, views, techniques, product details, innovations, in the form of Write-Ups, Press Releases, comments, articles, blogs, features, opinions, pictures and videos etc. The vision behind the Live Discourse is to make the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 fully engaging and participatory for all the attendees.

Under the initiative, participants of the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 including ministers, speakers, delegates and exhibitors are being offered a one-time free of cost opportunity for a media interview. This media interview will be of two kinds – textual and on-camera video interview.

The textual interview is open for all the participants for the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 being held in Abu Dhabi while the participants for on-camera video interview will be selected by the Devdiscourse editorial team assigned to cover the WEC24 in Abu Dhabi depending on availability of time and permission from the organizers.

What you need to do is – express your mind on these six easy questions and email the replies in textual form to us to info@devdiscourse.com along with your good quality headshot photograph and a brief bio. Please don't forget to mention your category and participation details of the WEC24 in a maximum of 250 words. The questions are as under:

Q. 1. How is your first leg experience in Abu Dhabi? How are you preparing to attend the World Energy Congress 2019 in Abu Dhabi?

Q.2. How do you think your or/ and your organization's/company's idea/ vision could make a change in the energy sector in line to the SDGs 2030 set up by the United Nations?

Q.3. What has been technical feasibility and implement ability of your/your company's/ organization's innovation/concept?

Q.4. What have been your/ your company's/ organizations achievements so far?

Q.5. What is your business strategy for further expansion?

Q.6. What are your expectations from the 24th World Energy Congress 2019?

As soon as we receive your replies, the interview will be considered by the editorial team for immediate publication on Devdiscourse. It will also be shared on our social media handles besides, the team WEC24 has assured to share all the interviews of Devdiscourse from their social media handles as well. These interviews will also be published at Live Discourse.

According to the organizers the world energy leaders constituting 74 ministers, over 4,000 delegates and 900 media persons would participate in the WEC24. Almost every major company working in the energy sector, energy professions, scientists, innovators, young achievers and energy enthusiasts are also going to participate in the four-day discourse on energy.