World Energy Congress 2019: Innovations and Narratives

E = mc2. Though invented by a physicist for core sciences, this milestone mathematical expression of the Nobel Laureate Albert Einstein has become increasingly important for sustainable development in the 21st-century world.

The Sun is the ultimate source of all energy on this planet stored in mass forms - hydrocarbons, petroleum, nuclear energy, wind and water etc. that are the foundations of contemporary urban civilizations. The over-exploitation of energy stored in mass forms like petroleum and hydrocarbons etc. have resulted into dangers of pollution igniting the visionary minds for 'Affordable and Clean Energy' that in 2015 was adopted as Global Goal 7 by the United Nations amongst it's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030.

The World Energy Congress 2019 being organized in Abu Dhabi on 9-12 September 2019 envisions to provide a platform for dialogues among ministers, CEOs, policy makers and industry practitioners from various professional backgrounds and across nationalities on critical developments in energy & extractives. The Congress that would be 24thedition of the triennial World Energy Congress running since 1924, will see representations from about 150 countries of the world and discourse on a wide range of energy-related themes such as public policy, the outlook for hydrocarbon economies, beyond petroleum, new people power, the business outlook for oil, energy geopolitics, the role of governments in future of energy, innovations, start Ups, energy for prosperity among others.

Energy & Extractives has been one of the core sectors for Devdiscourse (Discourse on Development) and as a global media platform, we extensively cover news and views on Energy & Extractives. Devdiscourse, being a proud media partner of the World Energy Congress 2019, brings you a LIVE DISCOURSE on the World Energy Congress 2019 where you can share your ideas, views, techniques, product details, innovations, in the form of Write-Ups, Press Releases, comments, articles, blogs, features, opinions, pictures and videos etc. You may also email us to info@devdiscourse.com

This Live Discourse is purely an interactive media platform that would be live till your love to share.