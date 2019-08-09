International Development News
Development News Edition
World Energy Congress 2019: Innovations and Narratives

E = mc2. Though invented by a physicist for core sciences, this milestone mathematical expression of the Nobel Laureate Albert Einstein has become increasingly important for sustainable development in the 21st-century world.

The Sun is the ultimate source of all energy on this planet stored in mass forms - hydrocarbons, petroleum, nuclear energy, wind and water etc. that are the foundations of contemporary urban civilizations. The over-exploitation of energy stored in mass forms like petroleum and hydrocarbons etc. have resulted into dangers of pollution igniting the visionary minds for 'Affordable and Clean Energy' that in 2015 was adopted as Global Goal 7 by the United Nations amongst it's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the year 2030.

The World Energy Congress 2019 being organized in Abu Dhabi on 9-12 September 2019 envisions to provide a platform for dialogues among ministers, CEOs, policy makers and industry practitioners from various professional backgrounds and across nationalities on critical developments in energy & extractives. The Congress that would be 24thedition of the triennial World Energy Congress running since 1924, will see representations from about 150 countries of the world and discourse on a wide range of energy-related themes such as public policy, the outlook for hydrocarbon economies, beyond petroleum, new people power, the business outlook for oil, energy geopolitics, the role of governments in future of energy, innovations, start Ups, energy for prosperity among others.

Energy & Extractives has been one of the core sectors for Devdiscourse (Discourse on Development) and as a global media platform, we extensively cover news and views on Energy & Extractives. Devdiscourse, being a proud media partner of the World Energy Congress 2019, brings you a LIVE DISCOURSE on the World Energy Congress 2019 where you can share your ideas, views, techniques, product details, innovations, in the form of Write-Ups, Press Releases, comments, articles, blogs, features, opinions, pictures and videos etc. You may also email us to info@devdiscourse.com

This Live Discourse is purely an interactive media platform that would be live till your love to share.

World Energy Congress 2019: Innovations and Narratives

World Energy Congress 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE Image Credit: World Energy Congress 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE

5:58 PM India is working on a proposal for 'Global Power Grid' to be presented in the General Assembly of International Solar Alliance scheduled in New Delhi from October 30 to November 2, 2019. Primarily based on solar energy, the Global Power Grid is aimed to connect some energy-deficient countries of South East Asia. As some countries of South Asia such as Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka are already connected to India's national Power Grid, connecting some smaller countries of South East Asia would not pose any major technical challenge but the decision is more crucial from a geopolitical perspective.

4:02 PM The initial 'Desertec 1.0' vision has migrated to Desertec 3.0. Dii has issued its ground-breaking publication 'Desert Power 2050'. A cable study connecting the UAE with India gave better insight into the potential of synergies with foreign markets. Interconnections in other parts of MENA are also gaining momentum. Morocco has been a first mover for about 20 years, connecting to Spain. In Tunisia, the ELMED Interconnector is being revived.

1:24 PM Clean and Affordable energy has become a focus on the energy sector throughout the globe, therefore an obvious concern for the 24th World Energy Council being held in Abu Dhabi next month. The researchers and policymakers both are seeing hydrogen with great hope. Marzia Zafar and Pauline Blanc present an analysis of the potential of hydrogen as a source of clean energy.

1:20 PM Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 from 9th to 12th September in that would witness 250 speakers, 100 hours of learning and 70 sessions.

1:12 PM The campaign of 'Beyond Hydrocarbon' or Zero Carbon Energy got momentum after the United Nations in 2015 adopted 'Clean and Affordable Energy' as Global Goal 7 among 17 Sustainable Development Golas (SDGs) for the year 2030. Closely linked to this is SDG 13 - Climate Action; which has set trend for all the businesses including energy.

1:03 PM ENOC - sponsor and co-host of the 24th World Energy Congress being organised in Abu Dhabi on 9th-13th September 2019 - is credited to explore the potential of Dubai's energy assets, using primitive maps to navigate dusty roads when the Group was established in 1993 with a payroll of just 200 employees. Today, the Group has a swathe of first-rate infrastructure projects, generated the US $13.8 billion in economic value for Dubai in 2016 and recorded a total of 256 million barrels in 2018 alone.

0:56 PM Content is driven by cold facts and case studies, and coloured by a provocative opinion from experts from every side of the debate to ensure an inspiring, informative and unique content experience. With no agenda, political affiliation, sectoral bias or preconceptions, the programme will deliver the information and interpretation that allows better decisions to be made. The programme looks at the energy market in the realistic context of economic uncertainty, political instability, material possibility and opportunity.

0:52 PM Investment opportunities are numerous and variable. For example, Asia, and a few large energy and financial players, will continue to bring proof of concept at large-scale, for almost every form of energy.

0:50 PM With 1% for the arts applied to 6 trillion in renewable energy investment we can bring about a transformation of our cultural landscape along with the transition of our energy landscape, making new artistic landmarks to this important time in human history.

7:56 PM "I hope that the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 at Abu Dhabi will become a turning point in helping people realise that nuclear power plays a key role in bringing prosperity to people around the world. Indeed, besides being an environmentally-friendly and reliable source of energy, nuclear power makes a significant contribution to solving the issue of climate change," said Kirill Komarov. Read the Full Interview.

4:11 PM The Global Energy Prize laureate's innovations for increased energy efficiency and use of renewable energy and clean technologies for traditional energy processing innovations would be an added advantage for participants of 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

4:06 PM Dubai based AMEA Power has emerged as a leading investor in African nations in the energy sector and is delivering projects to meet the huge energy demand in the African subcontinent.

5:50 PM "If you ask me today what a young energy professional should train in, I would volunteer coding, artificial intelligence, autonomous manufacturing and process control systems, social media and digital skills. With equal sincerity my father would have told you to become a process engineer. By the time my children are asked this question - and we will still then be some way short of a world with a perfect balance of energy sustainability, security and equity - I suspect my advice will seem terribly out of date."

5:41 PM Some countries have begun to pivot for future energy security. The UAE, to use just one example, is developing and deploying renewable (the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park) and nuclear (the Barakah power plant) energy programmes at a breakneck pace, diversifying energy sources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving system resilience in the process. It is bold action that should pay off in the long run.

4:14 PM In anticipation of the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi on 9th-12th September 2019, the Council is preparing a global energy foresight stocktake and refresh. As a part of this project, it has undertaken a comparison of the assumptions, narratives, and numbers found in a peer group of global energy scenarios of interest to its members. The review has also been analysed in relation to the Council's ongoing horizon-scanning processes, including its annual Issues Monitor as well as interviews and leadership dialogues conducted in 2018.

4:10 PM As energy professionals, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and policymakers et all are going to gather for intellectual discourse on energy in the triannual event of the World Energy Council - the 24th World Energy Congress in September, the Argentina World Energy Council Member Committee presents an energy journey of Argentina.

1:41 PM World Energy Council to launch an interactive tool for Dynamic Energy Resilience in 24th Congress in Abu Dhabi. Currently, the World Energy Council's Dynamic Resilience workstream is looking at extreme weather and cyber resilience. We are using extreme weather case studies to identify key broader issues within the Dynamic Energy Resilience framework, with the aim of launching the relevant interactive tool at the 24th World Energy Congress. For cyber-resilience, we are developing a program using the scenarios to explore best practice.

10:36 AM Today, building on the expertise developed in our country over the past decades and our positioning as an energy hub, we are delivering some of the world's most ambitious, forward-looking and innovative energy projects in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. Hosting the 24th Congress will cement the UAE and Abu Dhabi positions as a global force in international energy policy," said Mubadala's Petroleum & Petrochemicals CEO, Musabbeh Al Kaabi. Read the Full Interview.

10:34 AM Renewables, Social Engagement and Social License to Prosperity. Falck Renewables on the four Ds shaping the fast-paced energy transition we are experiencing in our times.

10:31 AM The 24th World Energy Congress Preview's interaction with one of Congress speakers Lisa Davis, CEO, Gas and Power, Siemens AG.

10:25 AM The biggest disappointment has undoubtedly been nuclear energy. When I was growing up, we all thought that nuclear power would be the magic bullet that would provide safe, secure and sustainable energy said Lord Brown. Read the Full Interview.

10:20 AM These top 100 Global Energy Start-ups representing 31 countries were selected from amongst 450 entries from 80 countries of the world are being given the opportunity to present their business models in the 24th World Energy Congress 2019 being organised in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 12th September 2019. Sponsored by DEWA, the SET 2019 finalists will be located in the Innovation Hub, dedicated to showing their products and services and the business models behind them. They will also be participating in various sessions throughout the four-day event, taking place under the theme of Energy for Prosperity including the innovation's role in driving the energy transition.

10:13 AM Two hundred of the most respected energy experts, pioneers and decision-makers from around the globe have lined up to lead the discussions at World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

9:22 PM Greece, Israel, Cyprus, and the United States agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, cyber and infrastructure security, Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday after ministers of the four countries met in Athens.

8:32 PM The energy transition is nothing new, but the challenges of managing a successful and global energy transition are unprecedented. Energy systems are changing fast, shaped by many factors and more diverse actors.

7:29 PM Nuno Silva, Technology and Innovation Director at Efacec on his thoughts on energy jobs of the future and the FELs programme at the upcoming 24th World Energy Congress being organised in Abu Dhabi on 9-12 September 2019.

6:15 PM One of 24th World Road Congress Speakers, Isabelle Kocher, CEO, Engie provides us with her insights into challenges facing the energy sector, focus areas for innovation and her expectations of the 24th World Energy Congress.

6:46 PM In order to achieve these goals, we recognize that we cannot rely on business as usual, but must think and act differently in how we integrate technology, upskill our people, broaden our partnerships and demonstrate environmental leadership.

6:16 PM Dialogue findings at AMER8 will help to inform the 17th IEF Ministerial Meeting that will be hosted by China and co-hosted by Morocco in 2020. India will seek to advance these ministerial dialogue outcomes convening the 9th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER9) in New Delhi, India in 2021, providing continuity and sharpening collective focus on relevant and common global energy security issues.

6:00 PM "We're in situation where you design a new building and there's maybe thousands of protocols you need to comply with, which are not necessarily constituted to innovation, and also make it impossible for authorities to actually enforce the codes, because no one wants to check every building out of 30,000 buildings," said Saeed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emirates GBC. The experts in Dubai are highlighting the need to plan for Net Zero Energy Building (NZED) and fully energy sufficient cities.

