Schneider Electric on Thursday announced launch of EcoStruxure for eMobility, an end-to-end solution to cover entire EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure value chain. The growth in EVs is hampered by limited public charging infrastructure, the company said.

The EcoStruxure for eMobility covers the entire EV charging value chain, from audit and consulting, to grid and microgrid management, and smart charging stations. It offers giving operators increased sustainability through minimized emissions and reduced energy consumption, while lowering CapEx and OpEx by more than 30 per cent.

* * * * GRI selects Tata Steel's Madhulika Sharma as one of Asia's top sustainability superwomen

* Tata Steel on Thursday said Madhulika Sharma, chief of corporate sustainability, has been selected as one of the Asia’s top sustainability superwomen by Global Reporting Initiative. "Madhulika Sharma, has been selected as one of Asia’s Top Sustainability Superwomen 2019, an annual listing of exceptional female sustainability leaders in the region by Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)," the company said in a statement.

Sharma received the award at a special event organised in Singapore on Wednesday. A sustainability superwoman is one who is leading change through sustainability strategies and initiatives within her organisation as well as outside of her organisation.

