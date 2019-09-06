International Development News
Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 06-09-2019 09:52 IST
Fitch downgrades Hong Kong after months of protests

Image Credit: Flickr

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded Hong Kong's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to "AA" from "AA+" after months of unrest and protests in the region. Hong Kong's rating outlook is negative, Fitch Ratings said on Friday. Increasingly violent protests have roiled the Asian financial hub as thousands chafe at a perceived erosion of freedoms and autonomy under Chinese rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
