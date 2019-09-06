MSI Strengthens Retail Presence by Opening 2 Exclusive Stores in India

- Expands its reach in Coimbatore and Lucknow

- Plans to have 20 exclusive stores in India by 2020

NEW DELHI, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world-leading gaming brand, announced the expansion of its retail presence in India with the inauguration of two exclusive stores in Coimbatore and Lucknow. With the addition of these new stores, the brand now has six exclusive stores in the country. Further, MSI laptops are also available through a network of 60channel partners in over 30cities and towns.

Addressing the new store launches, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, commented, "With the launch of our first stores in Coimbatore and Lucknow respectively, we are excited to extend our brand presence to the newer markets in India. We have witnessed a great potential for our products in these markets and hence decided to open exclusive stores in the respective cities.We want customers to have a hands-on experience of our products and make them more accessible to a larger audience. We will continue to increase our footprint in the country and plan to have 18-20 exclusive brand stores by end of next year."

Situated at prime locations in the city, the new stores will provide customers not only to buy, but also have an interactive experience of the latest technology innovations being offered by the brand. Trained personnel at the stores will share first-hand knowledge of the new range of products and on-going offers. With new store launches, the brand also aims to expand its customer support and services.

The brand is also organizing two exclusive in-store events for its loyal customers and fans and plans to continue doing so. Not only this, to celebrate its new launches, the brand is offering special bundles offers on purchase of MSI laptop with RTX graphics or Intel Core i9 processor.

The high-performance and utility based laptops by MSI for both gaming and creator series, offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features for any enthusiast to fall for.

