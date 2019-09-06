Sonia Dhawan rejoins Paytm group

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan, an accused in the Rs 20-crore extortion case, has made a comeback by joining the group's gaming arm Gamepind Entertainment. Before joining the gaming firm, which is a joint venture between AGTech Holdings Limited and One97 Communications, Dhawan worked in Paytm invested platform Sheroes as director of corporate communications.

One97 Communications operates business under Paytm brand name. "Sonia Dhawan has joined as Vice President - Corporate Communications. She comes with over a decade of experience in leadership roles across marketing, PR and corporate communications and has played an instrumental role in building the brands since inception," Gamepind Entertainment Private Limited said in a statement.

In March, when Dhawan was rumoured to have joined back the digital payment firm, Paytm rejected the hearsay saying "no accused is joining back the company till the time court matter is concluded". Besides appointment of Dhawan, Gamepind said that it has roped in Fayyaz Hussais as Head of Growth, and Harshit Kashiv (Head - Product Marketing). Hussais comes with over 19 years of experience across companies like Utopia, Migme, iBibo and Indiatimes.

Kashiv was working with Dream 11 before joining Gamepind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)