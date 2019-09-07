International Development News
Development News Edition
NBCC bags Rs 400 cr order from IIM Sambalpur

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 07-09-2019 18:22 IST
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Saturday said it has bagged a Rs 400 crore order from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur.

"NBCC (India) Ltd has secured the business of Rs 400 crore in the month of August, 2019," NBCC said in a regulatory filing.

"The work pertains to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur for which NBCC would provide project management consultancy for the development of permanent campus (Phase-1 works)," the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
