PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 13:53 IST
Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Aluminium prices on Monday edged up by 0.04 per cent to Rs 139.85 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for delivery in September contracts edged higher by 5 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 139.85 per kg in a business turnover of 1,851 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
