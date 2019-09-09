Viviana Mall's Nirmalaya Project Assists Devotees to Recycle Their Organic Offerings

• Celebrating one of the biggest festivals of the country, Viviana Mall urges everyone to adopt an eco-friendly Ganpati and lead for a better tomorrow

• Viviana Mall encourages people to place Nirmalaya offerings in dedicated containers set-up at the Mall so that they can be upcycled

• Organic manure produced at Viviana Mall through recycling Nirmalaya will be distributed free of cost to take care of the existing green cover

MUMBAI, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its endless pursuit of giving it back to the society, this Ganesh Chaturthi, Viviana Mall in Thane, has pledged to host an eco-friendly campaign called 'Nirmalaya Project'.

Starting from Monday (September 2, 2019) till the last day of the festival (September 13, 2019), Viviana Mall is collecting Nirmalayas at the Mall premises. Through this, the aim is to have cleaner celebrations for a greener tomorrow. Nirmalayas are offerings made to God during worship. Offerings include perishable and non-perishable materials, however, Viviana Mall will accept only perishable offerings like plants, leaves, flowers, garlands, cotton, etc. Viviana Mall has set up Nirmalaya containers at six different entry points of the premises. The Mall appeals all the visitors and customers to deposit all the flowers, perishable garlands that get replaced daily and even on the day of the idol immersions at various entrances. Nirmalayas received will be upcycled at Viviana Mall's Organic Manure Processing Plant to generate manure. This organic manure will be distributed for free to the visitors after the Ganesh festival. Through this initiative, Viviana Mall looks forward to contributing towards the upkeep of trees and plants around the city in an organic way.

Speaking on this initiative, Ms. Rima Kirtikar, Sr. Vice President, Marketing of Viviana Mall said, "The Nirmalaya Project is our contribution to the environment. We wanted to make a small contribution to society by making Ganeshotsav eco-friendly and pollution-free, which is why we took up this initiative. Through this Corporate Social Responsibility, we are sure that the manure generated by Viviana Mall will help people to adopt cleaner celebrations for a greener tomorrow."

"In addition to this campaign, we are also launching a quick access to Ganpati Aarti at http://bit.ly/GaneshChaturthi_MahaAartis. During prayers, devotees can recite different Aartis with correct connotations in order to avoid any mistakes," added Kirtikar.

Viviana Mall has always been a pioneer of sustainable options and inspiring environment- friendly idols for the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Utsav. Taking its passion for green initiatives a step further, Viviana Mall, one of the trendiest shopping destinations in Mumbai & Thane, will also have an eco-friendly Ganesh idol made from paper, too, this year.

Viviana Mall has a manure processing plant, where it will treat perishable materials into manure. As part of larger responsibility towards nature, the food waste generated out of Mall's food court and restaurants is converted into organic manure. This Organic Waste Management Plant generates close to 4 tons of organic manure every month.

