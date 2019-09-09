WEC24: Enerbrain can cut energy consumption of buildings by 30 pct, says CEO

Giuseppe Giordano is the CEO of Enerbrain, an exhibitor in 24th World Energy Congress being held in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 12th September 2019. In an exclusive interview with Devdiscourse, he explains the benefits of solutions offered by Enerbran, which the company claims can reduce the power consumption of a building by up to 30 percent. The technologies being developed by Enerbrain are easy to manage and quick to install, requiring no modifications to energy systems or complex structural works. In most cases, in fact, it takes 2 days to start saving, with a significant improvement to the air quality and thermal comfort of the rooms, the company claims. The Edited Excerpts:

Q.1. What is the level of your excitement? How are you preparing to attend the World Energy Congress 2019 in Abu Dhabi?

The whole Enerbrain team is really hyped by the important appointments during the World Energy Congress 2019, this event is strategically important for us, both as a company and as individuals who are concerned with sustainability.

Q.2. How do you think your or/ and your organization's/company's idea/ vision could make a change in the energy sector in line to the SDGs 2030 set up by the United Nations?

Just a few simple numbers are enough to understand the impact of Enerbrain technology. Large non-residential buildings (offices, schools, hospitals, shopping centers, etc.) concern 40 percent of the energy used globally today. About 30 percent of this energy is wasted due to poor management of air conditioning systems. We are able to eliminate these wastes with a system that is quick to install and which works immediately.

If our systems were installed in all non-residential buildings in the world we would have 1.6 billion tons less CO 2 released into the environment, which is the equivalent of 170 million trees. It is a solution that would make it easier to reach the 2030 SDGs set up by the United Nations.

Q.3. What has been technical feasibility and implement ability of your/your company's/ organization's innovation/concept?

Our idea is successful because it is simple and it works. It stops the wastes of large buildings without having to replace the heating, ventilation and Air Conditioning systems.

The Enerbrain system is installed in a few days, it is easy to use and reprograms the preexistent systems in real-time to make them more efficient. It is also scalable and can, therefore, be installed in new buildings while maintaining a unified control center that allows the energy performance of one or more buildings to be observed in real-time.

Q.4. What have been your/ your company's/ organizations achievements so far?

Enerbrain was founded only in 2015 but has already achieved many results and important awards. After opening offices in Japan and Spain, the company has recently closed a financing round precisely to support internationalization and the development of new patents for energy efficiency. In Turin alone, by installing our system in 89 buildings, in the next few years we will obtain a CO2 reduction equivalent to that absorbed by about 100 thousand trees. At the moment, we are working on new projects for large hospitals and city public facilities but also for industries. In collaboration with Planet Idea in Brazil, we are contributing to the realization of the first Social Smart City in the world: an urban center destined to host about 25 thousand people. A smart city, designed following parameters of high safety, sustainability and quality of life but at the same time is accessible at low costs.

Q.5. What is your business strategy for further expansion?

In these years we developed a strategy for the different areas of intervention so that, depending on the type of building, once a project starts we already have a "template" earned through our past experience. We have worked with hospitals, to airports and large shopping centers, to the industrial plants. For each of them, we have developed tailor-made solutions designed specifically to help energy managers achieve their goals.

Q.6. What are your expectations from the 24th World Energy Congress 2019?

We know that we will find a focused and qualified public, accustomed to recognizing the value of innovation. This is a market that is not afraid of experimenting and where pioneering projects continue to be carried out, becoming the breakthroughs of tomorrow.

We, therefore, expect to find new development perspectives and also new ideas and ways to develop solutions we have not yet thought of. For example, a few months ago our referents suggested that we design a project dedicated to mosques. The result is a new offer that we will be presenting in World Energy Congress 2019.

