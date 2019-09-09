Lifestyle Launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem' With Rupam Islam, Iman Chakraborty & Rupankar Bagchi

- Lifestyle's Pujo anthem captures the vibrancy of the festive season with fresh fashion for every occasion

KOLKATA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches 'The Lifestyle Pujo Anthem'. Capturing the festive feels and celebrating the occasion of Durga Pujo, Lifestyle's Pujo anthem composed by Anindya Chatterjee, features noted singers and musicians, Rupam Islam, Iman Chakraborty and Rupankar Bagchi. Celebrating the spirit of Pujo and everything that's 'quintessentially Kolkata', the anthem was shot in and around iconic locations in the city. The anthem brings to light high-energy scenarios that everyone cherishes during this time of the year - Adda, Shopping, Anjali and Pandal Hopping, among others - where everyone dresses up and enjoys the festivities while looking their very best.

Earlier on in the month, Lifestyle launched its Pujo Collection, with ensembles curated by renowned actress Mouni Roy. The collection was showcased in a captivating fashion show which culminated in stylish Mouni Roy walking the ramp in her favourite look. The new collection comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season, handpicked keeping Pujo in mind. The show captured the vibe of the festive season with accents of bright colours such as yellows, reds, greens and golds. Zari and sequin embroideries, intricate gold foil detailing, shararas, saree drapes, co-ordinates, and crop-tops, among others were some of the key trends that were showcased as well.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eULGbt9EUNk

