Get instant approval, quick disbursal on your personal loan with Bajaj Finserv App

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to leveraging the latest technology, the world of finance is not far behind. Today, it is possible to read up about loans, learn the eligibility criteria, avail the financing you need, and manage the repayment all from your Smartphone! Personal loan apps are a perfect example of this trend. Such an app allows you to secure funding on the go, quickly and conveniently and helps you tackle both urgent and planned expenses with ease.

And with so many options available today, it is imperative that you choose the right app to avail the money you need on the best possible terms while keeping your finances and your information secure. To help you with this, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers a personal loan app that you can rely on. Not only does it offer complete transparency on all your transactions - there are no hidden fees or charges - but it is also simple and very easy to use. Before you proceed to download the Bajaj Finserv app from the Google Play Store or the App Store, here's a look at the primary features that you can get:

1. High-value sanction on attractive terms With the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan App, you can access a high-value sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh on cost-effective terms and repay it easily over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. This means you can easily obtain ample finance to cater to all your big-ticket expenses and emergencies alike.

2. Flexi loan facility to reduce your total cost of borrowing The app also offers the flexi loan facility that bestows greater flexibility and freedom when it comes to withdrawal and repayment. Here, you can make multiple withdrawals from your loan sanction, in parts, and pay interest only on the amount you withdraw. Not only this, but you can also manage your cash flow better by part-prepaying the borrowed sum anytime you have the financial means to do so. Besides, you can also lower your EMIs by up to 45%.

3. Customer service and support The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan application makes borrowing quick, easy and convenient by eliminating tedious application processes. Once you meet the simple eligibility terms and produce minimal documentation, you can avail a personal loan in just a click. Besides, the lender offers instant approval with a quick disbursal in just 24 hours, which allows you to meet your requirements without delay in a hassle-free manner. In addition, the app also offers speedy assistance via two levels of customer support. You can quickly solve your queries or doubts by either getting in touch with a representative or through the chatbot facility, any time of the day.

4. Access past and existing loan details via a digital account The digital account on the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan App gives you access to details relating to your past debts and existing loans. You can use this information to stay up-to-date about your repayments and available limit. Moreover, the app also lets you automate your EMIs for the entire tenor that keeps you from defaulting on the loan, which allows you to maintain a good credit score. Additionally, you can also view your statements, make part-prepayments, and foreclose your loans anytime you want in a single click. What's more, you can use the family sharing feature and give access to your account to up to 6 members of your family. With this loan app, you can keep all your worries aside and manage your credit conveniently.

5. Check your pre-approved offer in an instant The Bajaj Finserv App also gives you access to tailor-made deals based on your financial and credit profile. This means you don't have to waste time or energy assessing your eligibility for varied financial solutions and loans. This way, during an emergency, you can quickly browse through your customised deals on the app and apply for suitable funding option in no time. Couple this with quick approval and speedy disbursal and you are all set to address your urgent needs like a pro.

