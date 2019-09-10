Wyndham Hotels & Resorts appoints Nikhil Sharma as area director for Eurasia

Global hospitality major Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has appointed Nikhil Sharma as area director for the Eurasia region. His responsibilities will encompass franchise operations support, regional sales, revenue management services while also steering the marketing strategy for the region, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

Supported by a strong regional team, Sharma will be responsible for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' growing presence in over 40 hotels and 4,000 rooms across the Indian sub-continent, it added. He will be instrumental in working towards further enhancing contribution and revenue performance, whilst also overseeing continued brand engagement and high quality standards, the statement said.

"He is an all-round hospitality professional and his focus on engagement and attention to the region perfectly complements our existing team and our ambition for the region, as we continue to make impressive strides in its rapidly growing mid-market hospitality segment," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Europe and Middle East and Africa President and MD Dimitris Manikis said. Sharma brings almost two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked for major players in the region across strategy and planning, business development, revenue management and distribution, the statement said.

Global hotel franchising major Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a footprint of 9,200 hotels in more than 80 countries across a portfolio of 20 hotel brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)