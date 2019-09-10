Honda Cars ties up with Orix to launch car leasing services

Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it has launched car leasing services in association with transportation solutions provider Orix. As a part of this association, self-employed professionals and salaried individuals can now avail leasing options for Honda CR-V, Civic and City for both corporate as well as individual customers, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Car leasing is gaining popularity in India as it "offers convenience and access to latest vehicles and enables customers to enjoy the perks of using car without having to purchase it," HCIL Senior VP and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said. In addition to corporate customers, the programme has been rolled out for individual customers as well, he added.

"Honda Cars India has been an aspirational brand in the country. We believe this partnership will fulfil many young dreams by enabling them to experience HCIL's premium products through our innovative and curated lease options," Orix India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said. The lease plan will have offerings like comprehensive insurance plans, maintenance packages, tax management and curated rentals as per requirement, he added.

