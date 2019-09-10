International Development News
Development News Edition
Gautam Banerjee completes his term as IHCL director

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 10-09-2019 15:00 IST
Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said Gautam Banerjee has completed his term as a director.

Upon completion of his term as an independent director, Gautam Banerjee has ceased to be a director of the company effective close of business hours on September 9, 2019, IHCL said in a filing to BSE.

His term of appointment was from September 10, 2014 to September 9, 2019, it added.

