Gautam Banerjee completes his term as IHCL director

Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said Gautam Banerjee has completed his term as a director.

Upon completion of his term as an independent director, Gautam Banerjee has ceased to be a director of the company effective close of business hours on September 9, 2019, IHCL said in a filing to BSE.

His term of appointment was from September 10, 2014 to September 9, 2019, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)