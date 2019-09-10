Bengaluru-based e-sports platform SoStronk on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures. Founded by Prashant Prabhakar (CEO) and Karan Misra (CTO), SoStronk bridges the gap between game publishers and users. It also provides tech infrastructure, support and production to e-sports tournament organisers.

Akshat Rathee, managing director of NODWIN Gaming, is a strategic investor in SoStronk, a statement said. "We're really excited to partner with IPV and will utilise the funds for R&D and growing the team, with a focus on marketing, development and QA," Prabhakar said.

TCS partners Cisco to build solutions to accelerate digital transformation * IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Cisco to set up a centre of excellence (CoE) to develop digital solutions that leverage the latter's DNA-C platform.

The CoE will be used to build future-proof network transformation solutions as well as optimise the performance of industry-specific solutions that TCS has been building for its customers, a statement said. The CoE will design applications that use the power of software-defined networking to dynamically manage the network to speed up response times and thereby, deliver a superior customer experience, it added.

* * * * Intuit Inc appoints Aditi Puri Batra as India Country Manager

* Intuit Inc on Tuesday said it has appointed Aditi Puri Batra as the new country manager of its India operations. In this role, Batra will be responsible for the growth and success of the QuickBooks offerings in India, a statement said.

With 21 years of experience, she has set up and scaled sales teams, establishing complex multi-million dollar strategic partnerships and incubating C-level relationships for some of the world’s foremost internet and media brands such as Amazon, Google, CBS, CNET and CNBC.

