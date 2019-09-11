Clarion Energy & iTEN Media announces the launch of POWERGEN India 2020

The Indian power sector is undergoing noteworthy changes that have redeﬁned the industry's outlook for the next decade. The Government's focus on sustained economic growth is on attaining 'Power for all' continues to drive electricity demand in India. To be able to meet this surging demand and provide cleaner, cheaper and more reliable access to power, hundreds of billion dollars of investment in infrastructure and technology are required.

POWERGEN India India's premier forum for the power generation industry for over 16 years now, together with Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India, the brands from Clarion Events global Power & Energy Series; will be providing one major event covering the entire end-to-end value chain of power generation, distribution, and digital transformation.

According to Russell Hughes, Group Commercial Director, Power and Energy Series, Clarion Events, "In line with our global commitment for delivering world-class end-to-end energy events, the next edition of POWERGEN India co-located with Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India 2020 will be organised by ITEN Media, India's ﬂagship organiser of energy sector events".

As the new organiser of India's premier Power & Energy event, Mr Abhishek Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of ITEN Media highlighted that "the combined event would be attended by 8000 inﬂuential decision-makers including policymakers, regulators, power producers, utilities, equipment and solution providers deliberating on the future of a decarbonizing and converging energy industry." Whether it's the optimization of existing assets, the exploration of fresh opportunities or the development of new businesses based on digital technologies, POWERGEN India together with Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India 2020 will ensure attendees remain in the industry vanguard.

Typical of a global Clarion Energy event there will be a full range of engaging features including the strategic delegate summit and free to attend Hub sessions both located within the exhibition, VIP elites and hosted regional buyer program and B2B matchmaking service.

This unique makeup and world-class delivery will help ensure power providers, utilities, network operators, commercial & industrial users, EPC's, developers, government ofﬁcials and solution providers will congregate en-masse during 5-7 May 2020 at the newly constructed event venue; IECC within Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India; providing 11,000SQM of world-class event space and supporting facilities.